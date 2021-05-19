Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 3,396 new Positive Covid-19 cases and 69 deaths in the last 24 hours.

NHM has reported 887 cases in Kangra district, Shimla 442, Mandi 389 and Solan 354 positive cases.

Hamirpur district tested 298 cases, Sirmour 253, Bilaspur 229, Una 187, Chamba 176, Kullu 109, Kinnaur 48 and Lahaul-Spiti 24 positive cases.

NHM has reported 69 Covid deaths in the state of which 17 Covid patients died in Kangra district. 2,516 patients have succumbed from the Covid in the state.

3,396 Covid recovery were reported and now state has active caseload of 35,124. Kangra has 11178 active cases, highest in the state, followed by Shimla 3220, Solan 3178, Mandi 3130, while Lahaul-Spiti 232 active cases.

The state has so far tested 1,70,074 total positive cases, 1,32,406 have recovered and 2,516 patients have died from the virus.