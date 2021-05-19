Shimla: To commemorate the 30th death anniversary of former Prime Minister of the country and Congress Rajiv Gandhi on 21 May, the State Congress will launch a massive campaign to extend a helping hand to the people of the state to fight the Corona pandemic.

State Congress General Secretary (Organization), Rajneesh Kimta on Wednesday said that Congress will distribute Covid security check kits in all the districts, blocks and all panchayats of the state, so that people can get the facility on time around and near their homes.

He said that on 21 May, Himachal in-charge Rajiv Shukla will inaugurate the distribution of the Covid security kit as a mark for the service of humanity through via video conferencing.

State Congress President, Kuldeep Singh Rathore and GS Bali, who is in charge of Corona relief work in the state, will jointly send the Covid security check kit to all areas of the state.

Kimta asked all Congress MLAs, former MLAs, all district heads and block presidents, all frontal Organizations heads of Sevadal, Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, NSUI, all district heads to join virtual webinar/video conferencing on May 21 at 3 pm.

“In this meeting, the Congress high command will also issue necessary guidelines pertaining to support the people during the Covid times, which will be compulsory to be followed subsequently,” he added.