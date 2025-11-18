Faridabad – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitched for Himachal Pradesh’s rightful 7.19% share in Chandigarh’s land and assets during the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZCC) held in Faridabad on Monday. The claim, he said, is backed by provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, and reinforced by the 2011 Supreme Court judgment, which recognised Himachal’s entitlement based on its population share in composite Punjab.

Addressing the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said this rightful share also forms the basis of Himachal’s claim in the power being generated by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Sukhu sought the release of long-pending dues from BBMB, the appointment of one permanent member from Himachal, and the implementation of the policy mandating 12% free power royalty in centrally operated hydropower projects.

He also reiterated Himachal’s demand to increase free royalty to 50% in projects where the investment cost has already been recovered.

Calling for the issue to be placed on the agenda of the next NZCC meeting, Sukhu urged that hydropower projects in Himachal that have completed 40 years be transferred to the State. He further sought full central funding for the power components of the under-construction Kishau and Renuka dam projects. Once operational, he demanded an equal 50-50 power share for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Citing increasing climate-linked vulnerabilities, Sukhu pressed the Centre to review disaster relief rules and revise pre- and post-disaster norms for hill states. He called for a unified, interdependent and sustainable development plan for the northern region to minimise human and economic losses caused by natural disasters every year.

The Chief Minister said such an integrated approach was essential to safeguard the fragile Himalayan belt and protect the economies of hill states like Himachal Pradesh.