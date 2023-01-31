Shimla: Concerned with the stray cattle problem in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government now opening CM helpline-1100 to report about abandoned animals.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has also directed to develop a mobile application through which people could upload the photographs of stray cattle through which people could upload photographs of stray cattle.

The accountability of the officers will be fixed to initiate measures to curb the menace of stray cattle in a time-bound manner and respond to complaints immediately.

On receiving a complaint on CM helpline-1100 the information will be shared with the vet officers of the concerned block, who will be responsible to make proper arrangements for providing shelter and fodder to these animals, said the spokesperson of the state government here on Tuesday.

The animal husbandry department has to collaborate with the forest department in identifying suitable land for grazing adjacent to the present Gau Sadans and cow sanctuaries, thereby ensuring sufficient fodder and water for these animals.