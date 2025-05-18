Western Disturbance Likely to Affect Weather Till May 21

Shimla — The weather in Himachal Pradesh is set to change from Sunday as a fresh western disturbance becomes active over the region. The Meteorological Centre in Shimla has issued an orange alert for hailstorms in parts of Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Sirmaur, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti on Monday.

The alert is part of a broader forecast of unsettled weather, with rain, thunderstorms and hail likely to continue in the middle and high hill districts till May 21. On Saturday, the high-altitude areas of the state remained cloudy, while the plains saw clear skies and rising temperatures.

The maximum temperature in Una once again crossed 40 degrees Celsius. In 15 other locations across the state, maximum temperatures were recorded above 30 degrees Celsius. Light rain was reported in some parts of Hamirpur and Shimla, where the capital saw brief drizzle in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the weather is expected to remain dry and sunny in the lower districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra. Temperatures in these areas are likely to rise further. Meanwhile, light rain is expected in isolated areas of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti.

The orange alert for hailstorm has been issued for Monday in some of these middle and high hill districts.