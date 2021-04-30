Shimla: Himachal Police have challaned 61,392 people and fine worth Rs 3.33 crore collected for violations of Covid-19 directives in Himachal Pradesh.

This is revealed by the data of Himachal Police upto 29 April.

Majority of the challans were reported from district Una, wherein 10,952 people were challaned with fine realization of Rs 33,22,150, followed by Kangra district with 8,231 challans and fine collection of Rs 26,66,000.

Kullu district reported 6964 challans with a fine collection of 49,96,900.

In Solan district saw the highest fine collection of Rs 64,54,100 as 8,929 persons were challaned, this includes 5,173 challans and fine collection of Rs 37,83,100 from Baddi.

In district Shimla and Mandi 6248 and 3,512 challans were done with a fine collection of Rs 44,77,100 and Rs 24,84,300 respectively.

Rs 19,62,500 fine was collected in Chamba district, Rs 20,40,100 in Hamirpur, Rs 23,56,800 in Sirmaur, 11,29,500 Kinnaur, Rs 13,11,400 Bilaspur and Rs 18,87,700 Lahaul-Spiti.

The total fine of Rs 3.33 crore include fine of Rs 2.66 lakh collected during action on gatherings in which 19 FIRs and 67 challans were issued.

State government had made wearing mask mandatory in view of the Covid-19, for everyone across the state and was considered a punishable offence.

Besides, cap on number of social gatherings from time to time.