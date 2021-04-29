Shimla: Shimla police on Wednesday arrested a person for illegal opium cultivation and destroyed 554 opium plants in the Tutu area in the suburbs of Shimla city.

On a tip-off, the police team reached the spot and found that the accused had been undertaking opium cultivation on his land clandestinely.

A case has been registered and the accused is being interrogated and will be produced in the court soon.

Shimla police has appealed to the public to provide information to them so as to tackle such illegal plantation of opium.