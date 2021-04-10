Shimla: Taking action over a petition that has challenged the appointment of Himachal Pradesh University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sikander Kumar, State’s High Court has issued a notice to the state government and has sought its response. The next hearing in the case will be held on April 19.

The petition has been filed on behalf of Dharampal that after the preliminary hearing, the bench of Chief Justice L Narayan Swamy and Judge Anoop Chitkara, has not yet issued notice to the privately produced Vice-Chancellor.

According to the facts given in the petition, the appointment of Vice-Chancellor has been done contrary to the rules. Through the petition, the court was told that the defendant Vice-Chancellor was promoted to the post of professor on March 19, 2011 under the regulations issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Applications were invited for HPU Vice-Chancellor on August 29, 2017.

The petitioner has claimed that defendant misleading the selection committee presented incorrect facts about the experience in his application, thus misleading the selection committee.

The petitioner further stated that the defendant presented six years and four months of experience in the application. He described himself as a professor from January 1, 2009, while he was promoted to the position of professor on March 19, 2011.

Not only this, the defendant counted the time from June 10, 2008 to December 31, 2008 twice which is contrary to the regulation of the UGC.

The petitioner has appealed to the High Court to order the defendant to state his qualification for appointment of Vice-Chancellor of HPU to the court and if the qualification is found to be contrary to the regulation of the UGC, then the appointment should be canceled.