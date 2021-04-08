A Uttar Pradesh resident has been arrested with 6.528 kg cannabis in Kullu district.



The accused has been identified as Kushvind (20) resident of Manpur Khurad village in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh.

He was arrested on Thursday when he was travelling in a volvo bus coming from Bhuntar side. The bus was stopped by police for checking near Bajaura. During the checking, police found the contraband from the possession of the accused. Police seized the contraband and immediately arrested him.



Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gaurav Singh has confirmed the report. He said that police are conducting the investigation and a case under section 20 of NDPS act has been registered against the accused.



“It is being investigated that from where he received the contraband and where he was taking it” said SP.