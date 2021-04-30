Una: Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri has slammed the state government for the terrible conditions in the state due to COVID-19. He said, “if the Himachal government had managed better, today the situation would have been better.”

Agnihotri, while addressing media on Thursday, said the number of Covid deaths in the state is increasing day by day and at least 200 deaths have reported in the last 10 days.

“Jai Ram Thakur led government is making claims of providing oxygen to Delhi, but the situation is getting worse in the state,” leader of opposition further added.

Mukesh said that the Delhi government is there to take care of the people of Delhi, it will be a big thing if only the Himachal government could take care of its citizens.

Mukesh also lashed out at the government for the third phase of vaccination. He said that the State Government has already given up before the commencement of the third phase of vaccination.

“People in the age group of 18 to 44 years have been asked to register for vaccination, but the government does not have the vaccine, so the situation is going to be even more frightening in the coming days.

Ridiculing the claims of the state government of better management of the pandemic, leader of opposition retorted that Govt’s all claims and achievements are on paper only. He said that the situation in the state has become very bad.

“In one week, 10,000 to 12,000 people have tested positive. There is no one to take care of the patients in the hospitals while the state government is making claims of better management” said Agnihotri.