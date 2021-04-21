Shimla: Two days salary of Class-I and Class-II employees and one day salary of all Class-III and Class-IV employees of state government working on regular or contract basis will be deducted towards “HP Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund”.

Secretary Health Amitabh Avasthi on Wednesday issued an order and also appealed to the public to contribute generously to this fund as a token of service to the nation, so as to make concerted and co-ordinate efforts to strengthen the health care infrastructure in the state in this hour of grief owing to the second wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and all his cabinet ministers have decided to contribute their one month salary towards the CM Covid Fund so that help could be provided to the needy in wake of the covid pandemic during the time of distress.

The cheques of these amounts would be handed over to the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the State Cabinet meeting slated for tomorrow.

Chief Minister said that the state government has also decided to deduct two-day salary from all the MLAs.