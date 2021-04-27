Oxygen cylinders also being provided on depositing security which is refundable

Shimla: As people battle Covid-19, driven by compassion, people and various organisations have started extending helping hand to home isolated Covid patients.

Almighty Blessings, Sarabjeet Singh Bobby has started providing free food service at the doorstep of the Covid positive patients quarantined at home and facing difficulty to meet the requirements of preparing three square meals a day.

After Bobby had volunteered to provide free food to home-isolated Covid positive patients and had taken to Facebook and social media platforms to spread the message around, Monday started off with the delivery of food packets three times a day, at the doorstep of two families.

“On the first day, two families undergoing home isolation due to Covid were delivered food at their doorstep. We are ready to reach out to more families and provide food three times a day. We are also appealing more people to join hands with us as volunteers to deliver food packets to other families who approach us,” said Sarabjeet.

Oxygen cylinders are also being provided to needy covid patients on depositing security amount which is refundable, he said, sharing his contact number 9418061000.

Similarly, Hotel Himland East has also chipped in to provide free service of packed homemade food, covering areas from lift to Chotta Shimla, KNH, Shiv Puri and Khalini.

The families requiring help will need to address along with Covid report on 9816014045/9878375090.