Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded five more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours and tested 428 new positive cases.

As per the NHM report, two Covid deaths were reported from the Kangra district and one each death has been reported from Chamba, Bilaspur and Sirmour districts. Now, 1068 Covid patients have died in the state.

The state has recorded 428 new Covid positive cases and 456 patients have recovered on Tuesday.

Kangra district reported highest 112 new positive cases, followed by Mandi 75, Solan 62, Shimla 58, Una 40, Sirmour 19, Hamirpur 18, Chamba 17, Bilaspur 15 and Kinnaur district tested 2 positive cases.

Total 66,237 have been affected by the Covid of which 61311 have recuperated and 1068 have died from the virus.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Government has imposed restriction on gatherings in the marriage ceremony to 50 people indoor and maximum 200 outdoor till further orders. Moreover, only 50 persons would be allowed to attend the funeral.