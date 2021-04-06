Shimla: Keeping in view the rise in Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, the State Government has postponed the Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra.

The Yatra, which was a part of celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of Statehood of Himachal Pradesh, was scheduled to be started on 15 April 2021 on the occasion of the Himachal Diwas

The decision was taken during a meeting held here today under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to review the Covid-19 situation in the State.

The state government has also directed to restrict the gatherings in the marriage ceremony to 50 people indoor and maximum 200 outdoor till further orders. Moreover, only 50 persons would be allowed to attend the funeral.