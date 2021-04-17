Nalagarh/Nahan: Concerned over the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the state, Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur has directed the health department to speed up Covid tests to detect covid-19 patients besides strengthening the mechanism of home isolation in the State.

CM Thakur in a virtual review meeting of Covid-19 situation in Sirmour district from Nalagarh on Saturday said that as over 90 percent of the covid-19 patients were under home isolation, thus emphasis must be on strengthening the mechanism of home isolation.

He directed the health department to ensure regular monitoring of the patients under home isolation and further suggested involving elected representatives of the Panchayati raj institutions to keep a watch on health conditions of home isolated patients.

Besides directing to ensure strict compliance of SOPs in social functions such as marriages, Chief Minister directed to increase the capacity of oxygenated bed in the district.

Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi assured to provide adequate numbers of doctors, paramedical staff and equipment in all the hospitals in the Sirmour district.

Sirmour District has 598 active cases and about 500 were from industrial areas of Kala Amb and Paonta Sahib, DC Sirmour Dr R.K. Pruthi said and further added that out of these about 580 patients were under home isolation.