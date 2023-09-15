In a remarkable act of generosity, Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has donated his personal savings amounting to approximately Rs. 51 lakh to the ‘Aapda Rahat Kosh,’ a disaster relief fund aimed at providing crucial assistance to those affected by calamities in the state.

The Chief Minister, alongside his wife, Kamlesh Thakur, presented a cheque for Rs. 51 lakh to Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena at their official residence, ‘Oak Over,’ Shimla. This act of benevolence has garnered widespread praise and admiration from all sectors of society.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while making this significant contribution, expressed his deep understanding of the suffering and challenges faced by the people of Himachal Pradesh, particularly in the wake of the recent devastating monsoons. He acknowledged the pain inflicted on the state, with over 260 lives lost, many left homeless, and extensive property damage.

He stated, “I could well understand the pain of the people and their plight during the recent monsoon fury in which more than 260 precious lives were lost and many rendered homeless, besides suffering huge losses.” Sukhu further highlighted the spirit of unity and solidarity that prevailed during this crisis, emphasizing that individuals from all walks of life came forward to support the Aapda Rahat Kosh. Children emptied their piggy banks, pensioners sacrificed their meager income, and state government employees generously contributed a portion of their salaries to aid in disaster relief.

This demonstration of collective responsibility and compassion reaffirms the resilience and strength of the people of Himachal Pradesh in the face of adversity.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s commitment to philanthropy extends beyond this significant donation. He has previously donated his entire year’s salary and contributed an additional 11 lakh towards the State Relief Fund, even during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic.