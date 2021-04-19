New Delhi: After witnessing a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has announced a six-day lockdown starting 10 PM tonight until 5 AM on April 26.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while making announced the lockdown on Monday, requested the cooperation of locals.

Justifying the Lockdown, Delhi CM said the lockdown had become necessary to prevent a situation where people started dying on the roads or in hospital corridors.

“We did not allow health systems to collapse even in the third wave but now with 23,500 cases in the last 24 hours and over 25,000 in the previous 24 hours, the health infrastructure is at its seams. If we do not take restrictive steps now, the system will collapse and we do not want that,” Kejriwal said.

The CM said the six-day lockdown span would be used to further prepare the health system, augment hospital bed capacity, arrange medical oxygen supplies and medicines.