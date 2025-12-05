Shimla — On the final day of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly’s winter session on Friday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the government will conduct a detailed investigation into the alleged scam in the Himcare scheme. He informed the House that the Principal Accountant General of Himachal Pradesh is auditing the expenditure made under the scheme so far.

The Chief Minister said that the scheme, launched to provide health coverage to poor and needy families, has not met its intended objective. He alleged that private medical shops and private hospitals benefited from the scheme in ways that violated its purpose. According to him, the original spirit of Himcare has been compromised through corruption.

Sukhu clarified that treatment for poor and needy beneficiaries is continuing under the scheme. Principals and Medical Superintendents of medical colleges have been authorised to issue Himcare cards for four months every year, ensuring that every eligible person is able to get the card without any difficulty.

The last day of the session also saw a strong display of unity on the issue of drug abuse. Chief Minister Sukhu arrived wearing attire with the message “Drug-Free Himachal”, while BJP MLAs wore clothes displaying “Drug-Free Himachal, a New Himachal.” Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur said that the opposition is ready to cooperate with the government in efforts to curb drugs in the state.

The winter session concluded with both sides expressing commitment to improving health services and strengthening the fight against drugs.