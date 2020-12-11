Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 11 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday.

As per official report, 4 deaths have been reported from Shimla district, 3 deaths from Solan district while one death each has from Bilaspur, Una, Lahaul-Spiti and Hamirpur districts. Now 901 COVID patients have died from the virus in the state.

The state has also recorded 222 new positive cases while 266 positive patients have also recovered.

Mandi district has found 72 COVID positive cases, while Kangra district tested 37 cases. Shimla 20, Hamirpur 19, Solan 15, Chamba 13, Bilaspur 12, Una 10, Lahaul-Spiti 8, Kullu 7, Kinnaur 5 and Sirmour district has reported 4 COVID positive cases.

As on today, the State has total 54,280 positive cases of which 4292 cases are active, 49040 patients have recovered, 901 patients have died while 35 have migrated out.