Shimla: Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has rejected the recently presented state Budget and termed it a directionless budget.

Virbhadra Singh, who had presented record 21 budgets in the state assembly, claimed that the state was totally dependent on central schemes and the state government has failed to explain how it would pull the state out of the grim financial situation.

He further blamed the Jai Ram Thakur led government for being completely silent on price rise and unemployment.

Disappointed with the Budget, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri has demanded a White Paper on the state’s financial health while blaming the Chief Minister for hiding the figures on loans and gap-funding in the Budget.

Former Minister termed the Budget an incomplete document and accused the Chief Minister for concealing the loan position. Commenting on the statement of ‘Financial Prudence’ Agnihotri dared Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to give an assurance in assembly that no new loans will be raised.

Lone CPM MLA Rakesh Singha has blamed the government for hiding on financial condition. He claimed that the state government is on the verge of stag-inflation and advised the government to clarify its position and prepare people of the state what they are getting to face in the near time.

Singha asked government to explain the terms and condition of loan, which is being raised form international agencies. He said that nothing is tax free and in the end people of state will have to pay from their pocket.

Commenting on the state’s claim of creation of jobs, Singha said that the claim of creating 30,000 jobs is just a political trap and advised the state government to be transparent on the jobs creation.