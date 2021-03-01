Solan: Shoolini University has decided to host the Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nayas national meeting at its campus.

The Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, which is a trust for the upliftment of education and culture, will hold three days National Meeting in June 2021.

Prof DD Verma, Patron, Shiksha Sanskriti Uthan Nayas-Himachal Prant and Prof Pawan Kumar Sharma, convener, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday met Shoolini University Chancellor Prof. P.K Khosla and elaborated about the national meet.

Approximately 300 members of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nayas from all over India will participate in the meeting. All the senior officials from Shiksha Sanskriti Uthhan Nyas will be attending the meeting on the campus of Shoolini University.

Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nayas was founded by Dinanath Batra in 2007 with an aim to work in the field of Education and Culture. Trust is critical to the present system of education and endeavouring to establish an alternative education system with a change of curriculum, law and policy of education.

Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nayas advocating the India-centric education system which emphasises ethos, quality of education and character building of students.