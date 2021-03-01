Blessed with majestic mountains and diverse topography, Himachal has some of the amazing places to find peace and the real essence of nature. While the state looks phenomenal during winters, it exudes an unmatched magical charm in summers too. Pleasant weather, flower-strewn pastures, stunning fruit orchards and an abundance of bird-life attracts thousands of people to this state. Gurgling rivers, verdant jungles, and undulated meadows undoubtedly make this state an appropriate summer holiday destination. Here is the list of best summer destination in Himachal to beat plain heat:

1. Shimla

Whenever we think about Himachal, the first name that comes to our mind is Shimla. Shimla is a beautiful hill station in Himachal Pradesh and is often called as the ‘The Summer capital of Hills’. This beautiful hill station is a perfect summer destination to spend great time with family and friends. Either it is the short trek of Jakhoo Temple or the pleasure of roaming at The Ridge, this place has many attractions for ever age group.

2. Dalhousie

Surrounded by snow-peaked mountains and tall deodar trees, Dalhousie is situated in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. The place is situated close to the Dhauladhar mountain ranges and experiences absolutely pleasant weather in the summers. Dainkund Peak, Khajjiar, Norwood are the main attractions of this place. The place is also popular for its beautiful, vintage bungalows and churches.

Chamera lake, Chamba

3. Bir Billing

If you are an adventure seeker and want to spend your summer holidays doing some adventure activities, Bir Billing is the place for you. Bir is a small village located in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh and is a famous paragliding spot.

Paragliding at Bir-Billing

The place is blessed with a refreshing climate and beautiful sceneries which makes it a “must visit” place in summers. Apart from paragliding, you can also visit stunning Buddhist monasteries in Bhattu and Choggan colony – some 10 km away from Bir Billing.

4. Spiti Valley

Also called the “cold desert” of the Himalayas, Spiti Valley is an absolute paradise situated far in the north-eastern part of Himachal. The valley is a stellar blend of extremely harsh weather and some of the most beautiful places to explore in India.

As the temperature hovers around 15 to 20 degrees in the months of May and June, making it one of the best places to visit during summers. This place has been home to 1000-year-old Buddhists monasteries and really popular among solo travelers/bike riders. Due to excessive snowfall, this place is often closed in winter months but definitely a charm in summers. Kaza, Tabo, Key, Kibber, and Chandra Taal are top attractions of this place.

5. Chail

Considered one of the untouched gems, Chail is one of the most peaceful destinations in Himachal. The place has the world’s highest cricket ground, along with some renowned places like Chail Palace and Kali Ka Tibba.

This place offers unparalleled views of lush green valley, pine forests and mist-covered hills. All of this attracts nature lovers and photography enthusiasts the most to this place.

Shimla and Kufri are its nearby places and best to explore during summers with your family and friends.