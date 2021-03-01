Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 132 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the last 56 days.

On January 2021, Himachal had reported 149 COVID cases.

As per the NHM report, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 132 covid cases of which Kangra district has recorded 106 cases. As per the report, 98 Buddhist Monk at Sidhpur in Dharamshala in Kangra district were tested positive.

Shimla district 6, Una 5, Chamba 4, Kullu 3, Bilaspur and Solan 2 each, while Mandi and Solan have recorded 1 each coronavirus cases.

With today spurt in positive cases, Himachal Pradesh has 434 active Covid cases. Kangra has maximum 219, Una 56 and Shimla has 36 active virus cases. Lahaul-Spiti district of the state is so far virus free district.

Total 58,777 patients have been affected with the Coronavirus of which 57347 have recovered and 983 patients have died from Covid related health complications.