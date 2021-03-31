Shimla: Taking action for involving anti-party activities, Himachal Congress has suspended two leaders of Palampur for six years from the party.

State Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore, after approval from the disciplinary committee president Viplove Thakur, suspended Dilbag Singh and former councilor Shashi Rana for involving in anti-party activities. Both Palampur leaders have been suspended for six years from the party.

Dilbag Singh is contesting from Ward No-3 from Palampur Municipal Corporation. Singh is considered close to Palampur MLA Aashish Butail.