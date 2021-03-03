Hamirpur: Himachal Pradesh Congress Social Media chairman Abhishek Rana has second the statement of Union State Minister Anurag Thakur where he had stated that Hamirpur district is lagging in development.

Taking a dig at the BJP-led state government, in a press release Rana said that it was for the first time he agrees with Thakur’s statement and that it was not only Hamirpur district, but the entire state that is yearning for development today.

He charged the ministers of Jai Ram Thakur led government busy filling their own pockets, leaving the people of the state to God.

“Education, health in the state has crumbled. The health institutions in the state have merely reduced to referral centres, instead of providing treatment to the patients owing to lack of diagnostic equipment,” he charged.

The double engine of BJP at the centre and in the state that the party boasts of seems to have lost steam and vision, said Rana, adding that the condition of the state is deteriorating.

Today the discord within the BJP party is public and the people of the state are forced to bear the brunt, he said, claiming that the people of state are regretting for bring them to power.

Lambasting the state government for one sided action on the Congress MLA’s in the recent uproar in the State Assembly, he said that the government has failed to take action against their own MLA’s and in doing so it has made evident of two set of laws instead of one.

No action is taken against those speaking in favour of the BJP, while all possible action is taken against everyone who opposes the government, lamented Rana.