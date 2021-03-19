Shimla: BJP Himachal in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna claimed that his party will win all the municipal elections in Himachal and will also break the anti-incumbency myth in the 2022 assembly elections.

Khanna while addressing the press conference here on Friday said that the country and the state is under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra and Chief Minister Jai Ram respectively and the public was happy.

Jai Ram Thakur had given the slogan of ‘Gramasabha Se Vidhan Sabha Tak’ (from village till the State Assembly) and BJP had secured landslide victory in the Panchyati Raj elections and similarly victory will be witnessed in the civic body elections, asserted Khanna.

BJP is competing with the Congress party that is lacking in strong leadership, is directionless and has run out of issues that can be politicized, he charged.

“The manner in which Congress party leaders manhandled the Governor in the State Assembly condemnable and the whole state is criticizing it,” he alleged.

He said that the party will soon decide on the candidature of the candidates to contest the urban body elections.