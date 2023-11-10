Shimla – The Higher Education Department has announced the commencement of applications for the Medha Protsahan Yojana for the academic session 2023-24. Interested students are encouraged to apply before the deadline of November 25, 2023, to harness the benefits offered by this transformative scheme.

A spokesperson from the education department highlighted that the initiative aims to support students preparing for competitive examinations, extending the opportunity to those up to class 12. To be considered, applicants are required to submit their applications to the Deputy Director of Higher Education in their respective districts either via post or email. Meanwhile, undergraduates seeking to avail themselves of the scheme should send their applications to the Additional/Joint Director (College) at the Directorate of Education via post or email to [email protected].

Emphasizing the importance of timely submissions, the spokesperson stressed that November 25, 2023, is the final date for receiving applications, and no applications will be entertained beyond this deadline. Notably, only one application form per individual will be accepted from a unique email ID. Comprehensive details regarding the scheme can be accessed on the official website of the Director of Higher Education at www.education.hp.gov.in.

Additionally, coaching institutes providing training under the scheme are required to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs. One lakh to the Higher Education Department. Any institute yet to fulfil this obligation is urged to do so promptly to ensure eligibility for participation in the program. The spokesperson concluded by underscoring that compliance with this requirement is a prerequisite for coaching institutes aspiring to contribute to the Medha Protsahan Yojana’s objectives.