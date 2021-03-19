Nauni/Solan: Moving towards the digitization of academic services, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni has launched its Academic Management System.

The Academic Management System launch was done under the Indian Council of Agricultural Education’s (ICAR) National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP).

The University is among the select few agricultural universities in the country which has bagged the NAHEP IDP project.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Parvinder Kaushal, Vice-Chancellor, said that system will enable the university to follow the best global academic practices in education and digitization, and build a data bank of academic records. Dr Kaushal said that the restrictions imposed due to COVID 19 have proved to be a blessing in disguise and helped institutions to grow on the digital front.

Vice-Chancellor asked university faculties to fully utilize the services of the system.

The Academic Management System will automate various academic processes of the university and will enhance the efficiency of the system by saving time and efforts involved in manual processes.

The course registrations, class timetable, e-learning, results, mark sheet and degrees can be accessed on the system. The university is also conducting hands-on training of master trainers from all the colleges and departments of the university so that the faculty can be fully acquainted with the system.