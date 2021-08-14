Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board is on a cleaning spree as it collected around 3.5 metric tons of solid waste from various locations in Shimla.

The Regional Office Shimla of Pollution Control Board and Regional Laboratory Shimla on Saturday conducted a cleanliness drive in the catchment of Ashwani Polluted River Stretch of Shimla.

Around 250 volunteers from Healing Himalayas, Shoolini University, Home Guard, SJPNL, MC Slaughter House, M/s Elephant Energy, Oberoi Group (Cecil and Wild Flower Hall), Hotel Radisson Jas group, Hotelier Association, BDO Mashobra and MC Shimla participated in it.

The drive kicked off with an oath that was administered by Member Secretary, HP Pollution Control Board, Apoorv Devgan. All employees of the State Pollution Control Board participated in the drive.

The drive was conducted at three locations i.e., Lift Nallah (starting from lift to Lalpani bridge), National Highway (Tutikandi to Panthaghati) and Ashwani Khad (Gram Panchayat Pujarli and Rajhana).

The garbage was sent to waste to the energy plant at Bharyal for disposal.

This cleanliness drive that began on August 9 is a part of the cleanliness campaign that was inaugurated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to commemorate the 75th year of Independence. It will continue till August 15.