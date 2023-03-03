New Delhi: After continuously losing elections democratically, a senior leader of the Indian National Congress Rahul Gandhi believes that the Indian democracy is under attack.

Rahul Gandhi, who is a Visiting Fellow of the Cambridge Judge Business School, made the comments during a lecture ‘Learning to Listen in the 21st Century’ on Tuesday evening, alleging that the phone of several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance.

“I, myself, had Pegasus on my phone. A large number of politicians have Pegasus on their phones. I’ve been called by intelligence officers who say please be careful what you say on the phone because we are sort of recording this stuff. So, this is a constant pressure that we feel,” Rahul Gandhi claimed in his lecture.

Rahul Gandhi listed five aspects of the alleged attack on Indian democracy—control of media and judiciary; surveillance and intimidation; coercion by federal law enforcement agencies; attacks on minorities and shutting down of dissent.

Meanwhile, BJP slammed the Congress leader for maligning the country’s image on foreign soil after facing successive electoral setbacks.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur wondered what prevented Gandhi and other Congress leaders from submitting their phones to a Supreme Court-appointed technical committee that probed the Pegasus snooping issue. Thakur said

“We can understand his hatred towards the Prime Minister, but the conspiracy to malign the country on foreign soil with the help of foreign friends raises questions on the agenda of the Congress.”