Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has crossed a mark of 60,000 Covid cases. The state has recorded 167 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and with it, the state has 60,036 total covid cases.

Una district reported 42 new cases, Kangra 33, Solan 25 Hamirpur 18, Shimla 15, Bilaspur 13, Sirmour 11, Mandi 5, Kinnaur 3 and Kullu 2 new virus cases.

52 Covid patients have also recovered in the state and now active caseload has rise up to 935 in the state. Una district has highest 235 active cases, followed by 159 in Kangra. Solan and Sirmour district have 136 and 125 active cases respectively, while Shimla district has now 100 active cases.

Meanwhile, the state government is mulling to put curbs on visitors from Punjab. The state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said he would take up the issue of maintaining vigil on the inter-state border with his counterpart Punjab CM following steep rise in Covid cases in Punjab. Jai Ram Thakur, while interacting with media personals in Shimla, hinted to impose curbs on visitors from Punjab.