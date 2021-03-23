Shimla: 36 years old Covid patients from Kangra district has died on Tuesday. As per the NHM, the patient was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome and had a history of Psychiatric related problem. The State has recorded three other Covid deaths from Kangra and Una districts.

Himachal Pradesh reported 157 positive cases while 83 positive patients have also recovered. Active caseload is now 1455 in the state.

Una district has recorded 57 new positive cases and now district active caseload has risen to 508. Hamirpur 27, Kangra 22, Shimla 21, Sirmour 9, Solan 7, Mandi 6, Bilaspur 4 and Chamba and Kullu districts have reported 2 each positive virus cases.

The State has total 61,035 confirmed positive cases of which 58,550 patients have recovered while 1,012 patients have died.