Excise on Petrol raises from Rs 9.48 to Rs 32.90 a litre, Diesel Rs 3.56 to Rs 31.80 a litre

New Delhi: Union Government’s tax collections on petrol and diesel have jumped over 300 percent in the last six years, Minister of State Anurag Thakur informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

As per information tabled in the Lok Sabha, the central government had collected Rs 29,279 crore from excise duty on petrol and Rs 42,881 crore on diesel in 2014-15 – the first year of office of the Modi government.

The collections on petrol and diesel rose to Rs 2.94 lakh crore in the first 10 months of the current fiscal (2020-21), Thakur said.

Together with excise duty on natural gas, the central government in 2014-15 collected Rs 74,158 crore which has gone up to Rs 2.95 lakh crore in April 2020 to January 2021 period.

Excise duty on petrol has been raised from Rs 9.48 per litre in 2014 to Rs 32.90 a litre now while the same on diesel has gone up from Rs 3.56 a litre to Rs 31.80.