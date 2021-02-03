Solan: To study ancient Indian wisdom, the Shoolini University promoters are establishing another university namely Shoolini Yogananda University of Ancient Indian Wisdom.

The new university is proposed to be set up in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh.

The new university would study and relate modern advances with the ancient advances in science and technology which have been sidelined by the Mughal and English rulers over the centuries.

The Chancellor Prof P K Khosla revealed that the new university would be set up in the lines of ancient Centres of learning like Takshashila, Nalanda and Ujjain. And curriculum and courses of the University will be in line with the New Education Policy of the central government.

The Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was apprised about the plans for setting up the university during a meeting at Shimla on Tuesday by top management of the University.