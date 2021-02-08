Shimla: The State Government has proposed an outlay of Rs. 9405.41 crore under the developmental budget for the year 2021-22.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a MLA’s priority meeting for the financial year 2021-22 here on Monday, said that this meeting was of utmost importance as the elected representatives get an opportunity to underline their developmental priorities.

He said that the present State Government has completed three years of its tenure and these three years have been full of achievements and accomplishments, CM claimed.

Jai Ram Thakur said that as many as 251 projects worth Rs. 926.24 crore have been approved under NABARD under MLA priorities during the year 2020-21. He said that out of this, Rs. 565.52 crore has been provided for roads and bridges whereas Rs. 360.72 crore have been provided for minor irrigation and drinking water schemes. He said that a provision of Rs. 13,300 crores was made during the first three years tenure of the previous State Government under the annual plan outlay whereas during the first three years tenure of the present State Government a provision of Rs. 21,300 crores were made as annual plan outlays.

Chief Minister said that during the first three years tenure of the previous State Government 433 MLA priority schemes worth Rs. 2033 crore were approved, whereas during the tenure of the present State Government 639 MLA priority schemes worth Rs. 2382 crore have been approved. He said that a provision of Rs. 1276 crore were made for implementation of the MLA priorities during the first three years tenure of the previous State Government, whereas a provision of Rs. 2221 crore has been made during the first three years tenure of the present State Government.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government would accord topmost preference to the MLA priorities. He said that special stress must be laid on preparation of DPRs under MLA priorities.