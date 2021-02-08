Shimla: The second phase of Frontline workers vaccination is to commence from 10th February.

National Health Mission MD Dr. Nipun Jindal, in a review meeting of COVID-19 vaccination drive with CMOs, district Immunization officers and the In-charges of various medical colleges of district hospitals, informed that the district health teams have been directed to target the districts, sub division headquarters and the battalion where the load of this vaccination is high. The Districts have been further directed to accomplish 50% vaccination of the frontline workers till 13th of Feb i.e., a day before the pulse polio immunization in the State.

Giving details of vaccination drive Dr Nipun revealed that till Saturday the state achieved coverage of more than two-third of Health care workers for the 1st dose of COVID 19 vaccine which was barely 24 percent a week ago.

The average number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the state per session is 58, which is higher than the national average, Dr. Jindal further added.

Dr Jindal said the districts have been given directions to complete the first dose of Health Care Workers by 9 February, 2021. However, for such Health care workers who could not get vaccinated due to any reason, another mop-up round has been scheduled on 12 Feb, 2021.

He said the vaccine wastage in the state has been 2.5 Percent only which is way lower than the admissible figure of 10 percent. Around 48,000 frontline workers from the State Police, Central Armed Police Forces, Urban Development, Revenue and Panchayati Raj Departments have been identified to be vaccinated in the second phase.

He informed that close to 90,000 doses of the Covishield are being distributed from the State vaccine store. The Govt. of India has assured continuous supply of vaccine to meet the targets of vaccination and to that effect the state might receive another 1,87,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine within this week.