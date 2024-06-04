Shimla – The results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly by-elections have been declared, marking a significant victory for the Congress party. Out of the six assembly seats contested, Congress won four constituencies, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure only two seats.

Detailed Results

Barsar Assembly Constituency:

Winner: Indra Dutt Lakhanpal (BJP)

Indra Dutt Lakhanpal (BJP) Votes Received: 33,086

33,086 Runner-Up: Subhash Chand (Congress)

Subhash Chand (Congress) Votes Received: 30,961

30,961 Victory Margin: 2,125 votes

Dharamshala Assembly Constituency:

Winner: Sudhir Sharma (BJP)

Sudhir Sharma (BJP) Votes Received: 28,066

28,066 Runner-Up: Devender Jaggi (Congress)

Devender Jaggi (Congress) Votes Received: 22,540

22,540 Third Place: Rakesh Chaudhary (Independent)

Rakesh Chaudhary (Independent) Votes Received: 10,770

10,770 Victory Margin: 5,526 votes

Gagret Assembly Constituency:

Winner: Rakesh Kalia (Congress)

Rakesh Kalia (Congress) Votes Received: 34,785

34,785 Runner-Up: Chaitanya Sharma (BJP)

Chaitanya Sharma (BJP) Votes Received: 26,815

26,815 NOTA Votes: 599

Kutlehar Assembly Constituency:

Winner: Vivek Sharma (Congress)

Vivek Sharma (Congress) Votes Received: 35,728

35,728 Runner-Up: Devender Bhutto

Devender Bhutto Votes Received: 30841

30841 Victory Margin: 4,887 Votes

Sujanpur Assembly Constituency:

Winner: Ranjit Singh Rana (Congress)

Ranjit Singh Rana (Congress) Votes Received: 29,529

29,529 Runner-Up: Rajinder Rana (BJP)

Rajinder Rana (BJP) Votes Received: 27,089

27,089 Victory Margin: 2,440 votes

Lahaul Spiti Assembly Constituency:

Winner: Anuradha Rana (Congress)

Anuradha Rana (Congress) Votes Received: 9,414

9,414 Runner-Up: Dr. Ramlal Markanda (Independent)

Dr. Ramlal Markanda (Independent) Votes Received: 7,454

7,454 Third Place: Ravi Thakur (BJP)

Ravi Thakur (BJP) Votes Received: 3,049

3,049 NOTA Votes: 75

75 Victory Margin: 1,960 Votes

The by-election results indicate a strong showing by the Congress party, which managed to secure most of the contested seats. This performance is seen as a significant boost for the party in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP managed to win two constituencies—Barsar and Dharamshala. The results from Lahaul Spiti, in particular, highlight the challenge faced by the BJP, where it lagged significantly behind both Congress and an independent candidate.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly by-elections of 2024 have marked a notable success for Congress, reshaping the political dynamics in the state.