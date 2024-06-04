Shimla – The results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly by-elections have been declared, marking a significant victory for the Congress party. Out of the six assembly seats contested, Congress won four constituencies, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure only two seats.
Detailed Results
Barsar Assembly Constituency:
- Winner: Indra Dutt Lakhanpal (BJP)
- Votes Received: 33,086
- Runner-Up: Subhash Chand (Congress)
- Votes Received: 30,961
- Victory Margin: 2,125 votes
Dharamshala Assembly Constituency:
- Winner: Sudhir Sharma (BJP)
- Votes Received: 28,066
- Runner-Up: Devender Jaggi (Congress)
- Votes Received: 22,540
- Third Place: Rakesh Chaudhary (Independent)
- Votes Received: 10,770
- Victory Margin: 5,526 votes
Gagret Assembly Constituency:
- Winner: Rakesh Kalia (Congress)
- Votes Received: 34,785
- Runner-Up: Chaitanya Sharma (BJP)
- Votes Received: 26,815
- NOTA Votes: 599
Kutlehar Assembly Constituency:
- Winner: Vivek Sharma (Congress)
- Votes Received: 35,728
- Runner-Up: Devender Bhutto
- Votes Received: 30841
- Victory Margin: 4,887 Votes
Sujanpur Assembly Constituency:
- Winner: Ranjit Singh Rana (Congress)
- Votes Received: 29,529
- Runner-Up: Rajinder Rana (BJP)
- Votes Received: 27,089
- Victory Margin: 2,440 votes
Lahaul Spiti Assembly Constituency:
- Winner: Anuradha Rana (Congress)
- Votes Received: 9,414
- Runner-Up: Dr. Ramlal Markanda (Independent)
- Votes Received: 7,454
- Third Place: Ravi Thakur (BJP)
- Votes Received: 3,049
- NOTA Votes: 75
- Victory Margin: 1,960 Votes
The by-election results indicate a strong showing by the Congress party, which managed to secure most of the contested seats. This performance is seen as a significant boost for the party in Himachal Pradesh.
The BJP managed to win two constituencies—Barsar and Dharamshala. The results from Lahaul Spiti, in particular, highlight the challenge faced by the BJP, where it lagged significantly behind both Congress and an independent candidate.
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly by-elections of 2024 have marked a notable success for Congress, reshaping the political dynamics in the state.