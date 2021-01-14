Kullu: In a 20 hour long intensive operation, the Kullu Police has claimed to have seized 122.488 kg Charas and 295.2 kg Ganja in Kullu district.

The seizure is worth 4 Crore in international market.

Police said that “after developing solid intelligence, on 13 January, a 27-member joint team of Kullu district police consisting of police personnel from the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and PS Banjar raided the big drug mafia of Banjar area (Gharatgad and Sajahu).”

The police contingent trekked for 2 hours to reach remote Sajahu village in Kullu valley.

The Police has also recovered two unlicensed guns. Police has also nabbed 3 accused.

All the accused were involved in drug activities for a long time and were on the radar of HP Police, the Police further added.