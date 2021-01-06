1,00,09,404 Covid patients recovers nationwide

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has witnessed steady decline in COVID-19 cases as the state has recorded 105 positive cases, while 259 patients have recovered.

Active caseloads have also dropped on Wednesday to 1281 from 8,247 on 5th December 2020.

Himachal Pradesh has reported 2 Covid-19 deaths and now total COVID deaths are 940 in the state.

So far state has reported 56,015 positive cases of which 53,747 patients have recovered. Recovered cases have also crossed 1 Crore mark nationwide as 1,00,09,404 Covid patients have recovered.

17.7 Crore people have been tested nationwide so far.

Meanwhile, another Mock Drill on COVID19 Vaccine administration is to be conducted in all States and UTs on 8th January. Around 1.7 lakh vaccinators and 3 lakh vaccination team members have been trained in vaccine administration.