Coronavirus is spreading fast once again. Its Omicron variant has spread to 119 countries around the world in a few days only. So far 2,89,000 cases of Omicron have been reported in the world. On the other hand, the number of people infected with the Omicron variant in India has crossed the figure of 780. The good thing is that in 115 countries, there has not been a single death due to this variant. Out of all the cases reported in India so far, the condition of not a single patient is found critical. Experts believe that by the end of January month, Omicron will replace the Delta variant across the world. Let me tell you that the Delta variant was solely responsible for the historic second wave in May 2021 in India.

The delta variant was so dangerous that it resulted in the death of a large number of people. The Delta caused panic in hospitals and even a large percentage of patients admitted in the ICUs were not able to survive. I too fell prey to this deadly virus, but I got lucky to come back alive from the ICU even after 98 percent of my lungs got infected with the Coronavirus. After 8 months of getting infected, I am completely fit now. But Delta did its worst.

The exclusive thing about Omicron is that it spreads seven times faster than Delta. However, patients infected with Omicron do not have to be admitted to hospitals. According to a scientist from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 70 percent of Omicron patients showed no symptoms, while 30 percent had mild symptoms such as fever, body pain and prickling sensation in the throat. Right now, Covid patients are increasing rapidly in the states of Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra, among others. This speed is faster than the first and second wave. There are also indications that Omicron is slowly replacing the Delta variant. If this trend continues, then the New Year may see the elimination of the Covid pandemic. Then it will become a common disease like malaria, dengue or chikungunya rather than a pandemic. A few scientists have expressed their opinion about this possibility, although this claim has not been confirmed at the government or medical level yet.

The views of Dr. Ram S Upadhyay, a former scientist of the British Medical Council, have surfaced in the media. He says that the Omicron variant cannot be stopped with the lockdown. It differs from Delta in that it does not infect the lungs. Its development or multiplication occurs in the respiratory tract, where it increases its number rapidly, leaving the lungs intact. Even if Omicron goes into the lungs, it does not cause much harm. For this reason, its patients do not need to be put on an Oxygen support system. Scientists also believe that the people whom Omicron will infect, their natural immunity will increase. Immunity from infection is more durable than immunity from vaccines. If there is any slight truth in this claim then it is good news for all of us. Millions of people in the country still have not got the vaccine. In such a situation, the process of natural immunity will be no less than a boon for the countrymen.