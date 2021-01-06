Photo: FB Kathua Info

Shimla: Himachal Forest Department on Wednesday, confirmed H5NI Influenza Virus outbreak for death of migratory birds at Pong Dam Wildlife Sanctuary.

An official spokesperson said that the H5NI Avian Influenza virus was identified on the basis of test results of samples sent to NIHASD Bhopal.

He said the Wildlife Wing of HP Forest Department is working actively to control and contain this outbreak and field staff has been directed to maintain strict vigil and active surveillance on the situation.

“Avian Influenza/Bird Flu is a disease caused by a virus that infects domestic poultry and wild birds,” he said, adding that acting as per action plan of Animal Husbandry for preparedness, control and containment of avian Influenza issued by Government of India, Rapid Response Teams have been constituted and deployed for collection and safe disposal of dead birds as per protocol.

The infected areas are being disinfected and sanitized and the whole operation is being supervised by DFO Wildlife Hamirpur, he added.

He said that on 5 January, 2021, as many as 336 migratory birds were reported dead in Pong Dam Wildlife Sanctuary area.

About 2736 migratory birds have been reported dead till 5 January, 2021 evening in the Pong Dam Wildlife Sanctuary area, said the spokesperson.