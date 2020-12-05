Shimla: There is no let-up in COVID cases in the state as today Himachal Pradesh has reported 905 positive cases and 13 patients succumbed to the virus. 945 positive patients have also recovered in the state.

Shimla district again tested maximum 243 positive cases, while Mandi district has 204 cases. Kangra 113 and Solan recorded 112 COVID cases. Shimla district has maximum active cases of 2257 cases and Mandi has second highest 1449 active cases as of now.

4 deaths have been reported from Shimla district, 2 deaths each in Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti district and Solan districts while one death each in Chamba, Mandi and Bilaspur districts.

State has total 44,405 positive cases of which 8,247 cases are active, 35,403 patients have recovered, 711 patients have died while 34 have migrated out.