Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has started witnessing dropping in COVID-19 cases significantly as on Sunday state has recorded only 21 new positive cases.

As per NHM Media bulletin, Shimla recorded highest 8 positive cases, Kangra 6, Solan 4, 2 in Chamba and 1 coronavirus case in Kullu district. 7 districts viz, Bilaspur, Sirmour, Una, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Mandi districts reported zero cases.

52 COVID patients have also recovered and now active caseload has dropped to 436 in the state, NHM further reported.

Sirmour district has 99 active COVID-19 cases, while Kangra has 78 Corvid patients, Shimla district has 52 coronavirus patients, while Lahaul-Spiti district has just 3 active cases.

So far 57210 persons in the state has contacted with the Coronavirus and of which 55,797 have completely recovered from it. Sadly 961 COVID-19 patients have died in the state.