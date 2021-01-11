Shimla: In order to ensure containing the spread of Bird Flu in the state, Himachal government has imposed ban on import of poultry products for a week from other States.

State CM jai Ram Thakur, in a review meeting on Monday, asked officers to lay emphasis on Information, Education and Communication to sensitize the people of the State regarding adopting safety measures to check further spread of Bird Flu.

Chief Minister has directed the officers to keep strict vigil on birds alongside reservoirs and people should be sensitized about proper handling of poultry products.

Chief Minister said that it is important to spread awareness amongst people regarding preventive measures from Bird Flu and directed the concerned officers to take necessary steps in this direction. He also urged the people to inform the Animal Husbandry and Wild Life Departments if any bird was found dead in their areas.

So far about 4324 migratory birds have died of bird flu. About 65 rapid response teams of Animal Husbandry and Wild Life departments were regularly monitoring the Pong Dam and adjoining areas.

As per information 1000 domestic poultry birds were also died besides 215 other birds found dead in various parts of the State till date.