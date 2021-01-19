Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases, while 81 patients recovered from the Coronavirus on Tuesday.

Sirmour district has recorded 16 new positive cases, while Shimla district tested 11 cases. Chamba and Kangra reported 4 each, while Kullu, Solan and Una districts reported 2 each positive cases.

Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Bilaspur and Hamirpur district found no COVID positive case.

81 Coronavirus patients have also recovered and now active caseload has dropped to 584 in the state of which 117 COVID cases are active in Kangra and 107 in Sirmour district.

So far state has tested 57019 total COVID cases.

232 healthcare workers also administered COVID vaccine today of which 120 in Sirmour and 112 in Shimla district.