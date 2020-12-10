Shimla: All India Congress Committee incharge for Himachal Rajiv Shukla exhorted the party workers to work unitedly to defeat the BJP in the forthcoming Panchayati Raj and Municipal elections.

On Thursday, in a virtual webinar meeting held with all presidents of block congress committees he stressed the need for conducting more training programmes at regular intervals at booth and village level.

He said that the formation of all the blocks in the state has been completed and working should soon be done to form booth committees, so that the party workers can create a better mutual coordination and work constructively.

For this, he also suggested the formation of a monitoring committee in the State Congress Committee for coordination for looking after the reports of work by block and booth committee.

He told the block presidents that they can always at any point in time give suggestion for betterment and share problems, as the block presidents are the backbone of the party.

Appreciating the working of the State Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, he said that all the anti-government programs organized by the Congress Party in the state have been very successful.

During the meeting State Congress President, Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that the Congress is standing with the people in the state in the Covid crisis and has donated necessary health equipments to the medical colleges.

He said that the State Congress successfully organized rallies in all the parliamentary constituencies in support of the farmers, in which they have got huge support from the people.

Rathore called upon the block presidents to defeat the BJP with renewed vigor and asked them to visit all their panchayats so as to select candidates associated with the party by mutual coordination and consensus so that the BJP can be defeated.

Directing the presidents to keep full coordination with the district presidents, he said that all the guidelines of the state Congress committee should be strictly followed. He said that the mass movements of the Congress against the anti-people policies and worse decisions of the central and state BJP government will continue.

Addressing the Block Presidents, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said that the state government postponed the assembly session to avoid questions from the Congress to hide its incapability dealing with the Covid pandemic, where the government has proved on to be a big failure.

Election Commission is working on the behest of BJP government, making roasters as per their suitability, he charged.

He urged the block presidents that this rigging in roasters should be staunchly opposed.