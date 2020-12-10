Shimla: COVID cases in the state are still on the rise as the state has recorded 773 new positive cases, 8 patients have lost their lives to the virus, while 375 positive patients have fully recovered.

In the state 2 deaths each have been reported from Shimla and Solan districts while one death each has been reported from Hamirpur, Una, Mandi and Chamba districts.

Mandi district has tested highest 220 positive cases, while Shimla district found 142 and Kangra recorded 127 new COVID cases. Bilapsur 90, Kullu 53, Una 34, Solan 27, Chamba 24, Kinnaur 21, Hamirpur 20 and Sirmour district has recorded 15 new COVID positive cases.

Now state has total 47,703 positive cases of which 7,865 cases are active, 39031 patients have recovered and 763 patients have died form the virus.