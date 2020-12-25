Modi Govt indifferent attitude towards ‘Annadata’ will go down in History in Black letters

Chandigarh: Member Parliament from Patiala and former Union Minister of State for External Affairs Preneet Kaur strongly condemned the Union Government for suppressing the voice of farmers as well as elected representatives, calling it as a sheer insult of the entire ‘Annadata’ of the country.

Congress leaders, in a press release issued after her release from Delhi’s Mandir Marg police station, said that today Congress Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members and Central Working Committee members and Youth Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, had scheduled march to the Rashtarpati Bhawan to submit a petition signed by over two crore farmers to the President for repeal of the anti-farmers laws. However, she said in an unprecedented action they were stopped by the Delhi Police outside AICC office.

Patiala MP further said that after allowing the three Congress leaders to file the petition, the demand of the rest of the delegation to march up to the gate of Rashtrapati Bhavan, was also denied, which was the brutal murder of democracy.

Preneet Kaur said that this indifferent attitude of the Central Government towards the ‘Annadata’ of the country would go down in the annals of history as the most barbaric and condemnable action in the country.

She demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll back these black agricultural laws. She said that the sentiments of the farmers who were making the country self-reliant from beggars in food production, should be respected and not forced to sit them on dharnas on the roads of Delhi border.