New Delhi: Following a report of ignoring of senior Congress leader after his name was missing from the lately announced important state level party committees, Congress has swung into action and dismissed all reports and speculations of ignoring senior party leader.

All India Congress in-charge for party affairs in Himachal Rajiv Shukla clarified that the former Union Minister is a member of “Congress Working Committee and by virtue of being its member, Anand Sharma will be associating with Political Affairs Committee (Election Strategy Committee), Coordination Committee.”

It’s wrong and factually incorrect that senior party leader was deliberately ignored, Shukla said. Party state in-charge said that Anand Sharma’s guidance will be needed in all major party decision and state party will always look upto him and will make use of his vast political experience.

Earlier, the All-India Congress Committee General Secretary had announced the constitution of the committees that include Political Affairs Committee (Election Strategy Committee), Coordination Committee and Disciplinary Committee of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee.

Congress veteran leaders including six-time former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Viplove Thakur, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, G S Bali, Mukesh Agnihotri, Kaul Singh were included in the Committees to be chaired by Rajeev Shukla, and HPCC General Secretary organisation Rajneesh Kimta was named its convener.