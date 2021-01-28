Shimla: A devastating fire razed to ground a four-storey building in Praunti village, Jubbal in Shimla district.

According to police sources, the fire broke out in the residential building of Yashwant Negi at around 4.15 pm.

While no loss of life, however loss of property worth Rs 10 crore is said to have been reported.

The locals along with the fire brigade had a tough time to bring the fire under control as the building having 20 rooms was made of deodar wood.

Electrical short-circuit possibly could be the reason of outbreak of fire, stated the police.